Edith Faye Fugate White, age 65 of Upper River Caney Road, Lost Creek, Kentucky, departed this earthly life Monday May 17, 2021 at her residence.
Edith was born on June 11, 1955 to the late Charlie and Rachel Henson Fugate. She was a homemaker.
Edith is survived by her husband, Delbert White of Lost Creek, Kentucky, 2 sons; Delbert Jr. (Beth) White of Knott County, Kentucky and James Henry White of Lost Creek, Kentucky, seven grandchildren; Cody White (Nova), Ashleigh (Bobby) Gillum, Austin White (Christa), Byron White, Tyler White, Shane White, Shelby White, four great grandchildren; Kyson Gillum, Elizabeth White, Greyson White, Cody White Jr., four sister; Cassie (Shiloh) Fugate, Gloria (Kenneth) White, Viola Allen, Emma Rae Porter, one brother; Elijah (Judy) Fugate, and a host of special nieces and nephews, special boys; Greg Bush, Craig Mullins, Donald King, James Klaver
Edith was preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Rachel Henson Fugate, son Charles Kenneth White, and brothers; Manuel Henson and Sam Henson.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson Kentucky at 1:00 PM on Friday May 21, 2021 with Pastor Danny B. White and Kenneth Noble officiating. Edith will be laid to rest in the Mullins- White Cemetery at River Caney Kentucky with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 10:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00PM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.