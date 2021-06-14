Edith Morris Southers, age 82, of Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Wolfe County Nursing Home.-She was born November 24, 1938, in Jackson, KY, and was the daughter of the late Ed and Ethel Stamper Morris.-She was preceded also in death by her husband: Ray Southers.-Son: Tommy Southers and sister: Mary O’Connor.-She is survived by a daughter: Teresa (Dennis) Moore of Jackson, KY.-Sons: Larry (Glenda) Southers and Mike (Judy) Southers of Campton, KY.- Two sisters: Anna Morris of Trotwood, OH, and Barbara (David) Gross of Jackson, KY.-Grandchildren: Scott Southers, Amanda Hays, Steven Southers, and Faith Moore.- Great-grandchildren: Chasity Hays and Baylee Southers.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 1:00 pm with Carl McIntosh officiating.-Burial in the Southers Cemetery, Beverly Heights, Jackson, KY.- Visitation will be Monday from 5:00-9:00 pm.- Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for 6-10-21
- Village Apothecary - Moderna and J&J Vaccines Available!
- Outdoor Truths
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for May 29, 2021
- Owsley Co Health Center Covid-19 Vaccines
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update
- Gov. Beshear, Health Care Leaders Open Kentucky’s Largest Vaccination Site
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Do you plan on taking a vacation this year?
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.