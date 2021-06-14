Edith Morris Southers

Edith Morris Southers, age 82, of Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Wolfe County Nursing Home.-She was born November 24, 1938, in Jackson, KY, and was the daughter of the late Ed and Ethel Stamper Morris.-She was preceded also in death by her husband: Ray Southers.-Son: Tommy Southers and sister: Mary O’Connor.-She is survived by a daughter: Teresa (Dennis) Moore of Jackson, KY.-Sons: Larry (Glenda) Southers and Mike (Judy) Southers of Campton, KY.- Two sisters: Anna Morris of Trotwood, OH, and Barbara (David) Gross of Jackson, KY.-Grandchildren: Scott Southers, Amanda Hays, Steven Southers, and Faith Moore.- Great-grandchildren: Chasity Hays and Baylee Southers.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 1:00 pm with Carl McIntosh officiating.-Burial in the Southers Cemetery, Beverly Heights, Jackson, KY.- Visitation will be Monday from 5:00-9:00 pm.- Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Edith Southers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you