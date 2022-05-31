Edith Perkins

Edith Eugenia Banks Perkins, age 88, of Frozen Creek, Vancleve, KY passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at her residence.-She was born March 21, 1934, at Vancleve, KY, and was the daughter of the late Harlan and Lula Ann Vancleve Banks.-She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, John Francis Perkins.-Four bothers: Orville Banks, Carlisle Banks, Billie Banks, Harlan Banks, Jr.- Four sisters: Monva McLaughlin, Miranda Millard, Wanda Rose Spencer, Alma Lou Hounshell.- One great-grandson: She was a homemaker and attended the House of Prayer Church in Campton, KY.-She is survived by four sons: Randy (Kathleen) Perkins of Columbus, MI; Ron (Kathy) Perkins of Owasso, MI; John (Phyllis) Perkins of Noctor, KY; Chris (Tammy) Perkins of Somerset, KY.- One daughter: Penny (Casey) Bryant of Vancleve, KY; -Two sisters: Stella (Forrest) Bryant of War Creek, KY and Gwendolyn Brauer of Stamping Ground, KY.- 14 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Harold Conner and Kenneth Burnette officiating.-Burial in the Tyra Cemetery, Vancleve, KY. – The visitation will be Monday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
