Edith Stamper (nee Burns), aged 91, died of a heart attack at her residence in Greenville, SC. She was a member of Buckhorn Presbyterian Church. Celebrating her last day with loved ones bringing much-adored cornbread and sauerkraut made for a proper final goodbye and the true meaning of a day well spent. Edith said, more than once, that she was surprised to have lived so long.
The Frontier Nursing Service assisted with Edith's birthing at the homeplace on Little Bullskin Creek in Clay County, KY. Oneida Baptist Institute provided her first formal education and Edith earned a teaching Certification from what is now Eastern Kentucky University. She was the first member of her family to receive a college education. During her career, Edith taught elementary, middle school, and high school students among several Eastern Kentucky counties including Clay, Perry, Lee, and Breathitt. If she is remembered for nothing else, let it be her words: "You may not teach a hungry child." She was a true believer in the government-sponsored school breakfast and lunch programs.
Edith married Fred Stamper, a WWII veteran, in 1951. They moved to Buckhorn, KY to live, work, and raise a family. As the decades unfolded Edith certainly experienced the realization of The American Dream.
Folks may remember Edith for sharing produce from her garden or flowers she nurtured with some considerable skill. She prepared countless meals and would often bring food to various social gatherings. A few people were fortunate enough to enjoy her prize-winning blackberry jam cake. If you knew Edith, she had a lifelong affection for sweets and her grandchildren could always count on her to indulge them. She enjoyed country music, bluegrass, and gospel. She loved to clog and took her red shoes to every music event. Edith held a secret desire to be a working photographer and took many photographs through the years as an amateur.
Edith was predeceased by her father Lloyd Walker Burns, mother Laura (nee Arnett) Burns, husband Fred Stamper, and brother Ronald Edward Burns. She is survived by a brother Franklin (Janice) Burns, daughter Starla Sue (Mark) Taylor, son Stanley Bruce Stamper, and son George Anthony (Kandy) Stamper.
Grandchildren Eric Alan Taylor, Laura Ashley Taylor, Eric Austin Stamper, Erin Morgan (Shane) Kearney, and Paige Keely Stamper. Corey David Wheeler and Caitlyn Hall (nee Wheeler) were loved as grandchildren too. A host of nieces and nephews remain. Two dear longtime friends, Ruth Deaton of Morris Fork, KY, and Mildred Combs of Oneida, KY deserve special recognition. She loved each of you, respectively, and spent a significant amount of time with you in her memories.
Edith's remains were cremated with burial alongside Fred, her husband of 52 years, in Manchester, KY.
A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for Saturday morning, 11 am, on June 18, 2022, at the Buckhorn Lake Area Presbyterian Church. The service is open to the public and friends and family are welcome. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to The Buckhorn Lake Area Presbyterian Church, 300 Buckhorn Lane, Buckhorn, KY 41721.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.