Governor Beshear was giving his daily State of the Coronavirus Report for the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Outside were protestors demonstrating against the continued shutdown of the Kentucky economy with loud demands Kentucky open immediately.
Personally, I understand the frustration. I, like so many of you, am laid off from my regular employment as I am not a full-time employee of this newspaper. I have also, thus far, not received any stimulus nor have I been admitted to Unemployment Insurance even though my first benefit check was to be deposited the 13th of April.
I got in the mail a letter denying me benefits under UI. It was the type letter the governor said was going out in error. It was the type error I was promised would be remedied. It was the type letter that, in spite of everything I have been told, I still get an auto-message when I write UI to determine the status of the benefits my being furloughed were supposed to trigger.
The message says, We are experiencing a high volume of inquiries and will respond to questions as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience. As of the date of writing this editorial, there is no proof of their responding to questions, at all, much less as soon as possible. As of the date of writing this editorial, my patience is running mighty thin.
So, I understand the lament. People are hurting, people named Long are hurting, so this is a topic about which I don’t have to speculate. So we should just reopen, right?
I don’t believe that would be wise. Unfortunately, I am a student of history, and we have been here before as a nation. The last time we rushed to reopen society, the consequences were tragic.
In an article you can find online in a publication called TheWeek.com, America was in the waning months of WWI and officials were under incredible pressure to sell war bonds, or Liberty Loans. Problem is, the country was in the beginning stages of a Spanish Flu pandemic.
Huge parades had been scheduled in major cities to rally the public behind the war bond effort. Other cities elected to cancel their parades, owing to the danger posed by the existing pandemic. Philadelphia did not. The health consequences were devastating.
This has recently come to the fore of our collective national conscience. The CDC (Center for Disease Control) has reminded us of what happened in Philadelphia, back then, as an example of what not to do during a pandemic.
In spite of what health authorities in Philadelphia knew to be exceedingly unwise, the decision ultimately fell to Health Commissioner, Wilmer Krusen, as to whether to have the parade in 1918. According to historian, Kenneth C. Davis, officials pleaded with Krusen to cancel the parade. He didn’t.
The parade was, “a ready-made inflammable mass for conflagration.” Not cancelling the parade would expose Philadelphian parade-goers to the Spanish Flu’s strain of virus amongst a population with no natural immunity.
Thousands of post-parade Philadelphians would contract pneumonia. The Spanish flu, because of locations reacting as Philadelphia, would be hit with “a cytokine storm” resulting in the destruction of people’s lungs, infecting soldiers in the trenches of Europe, infecting (before it was all said and done) one-third of the world’s population. The Spanish flu killed an estimated 675,000 Americans and 50-million people globally.
So the decision fell to Wilmer Krusen. Krusen knew Boston had its parade and the September 3rd event in Boston had resulted in the taxing of hospitals to their limits. At the time Philadelphia was looking to hold its parade, 600 sailors and 47-civilians had been diagnosed with Spanish flu at Philadelphia’s Naval Yard. Some had died.
In St. Louis, Commissioner Max Starkloff had faced the same decision about its parade. Starkloff had canceled St. Louis’ parade.
So, Krusen, in lieu of cancelling, distributed 20,000 flyers asking Philadelphians to cover their mouths when coughing or sneezing. Krusen was quoted in the Evening Bulletin as saying If the people are carless, thousand of cases may develop and the epidemic may get beyond control. In spite of all this, Krusen had his parade.
Two-hundred thousand showed and packed the miles long route up Broad Street. Within three-days, 45,000 citizens were infected and the entire city had to close. By week two, 12,000 Philadelphians were dead and the bodies were stacked like cordwood.
Bodies piled up on sidewalks, whole families were found dead in tenements, and within 6-months, 500,000 Philadelphians were infected and 16,000 fatally. The rumors were that the Germans had unleashed the flu on the U.S., via spies arriving on U-boats. Sound similar to the rumors about China using this as a biological weapon of mass destruction which they accidentally detonated in China?
I am scared, just like you. I have been laid off, just like you. Money is as tight (if not tighter) around the Long house as it is around yours. I want the economy to reopen. I don’t want it to reopen before it safely can, before it reasonably should.
I am one person. My comfort, my job, my ability to earn, isn’t as important as my neighbor’s life. It sure isn’t as important as the life of my family.
I am not coming to you from a wealthy mansion up on the hill as so many people criticized a recent tweet by comedian, Patton Oswalt. I am down here in the muck with you.
I know you want to open back up, but let’s not pull a Krusen here. History shows us how that ends. I am not comfortable with braving the consequences for the sake of my prosperity or comfort.
You can take this for what it’s worth but THAT’S THE LONG VERSION!
