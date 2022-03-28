Edna Faye Fugate

Edna Faye Fugate, age 73, of Cynthiana, KY, and formerly of Jackson passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana, KY.-She was born January 7, 1949, in Jackson, KY, and was the daughter of the late Carl and Helen Faye McIntosh Fugate.-She was also preceded in death by her husband: James Chester Fugate.-She is survived by sons: Thomas (Dawn) Fugate of Paris, KY and James Edward (Angela) Fugate of Cynthiana, KY.-Her daughter: Melissa Lewis of Cynthiana, KY.-Her sister: Mary (Ron) Reifsnider of OH.- Grandchildren: T.J. Fugate (Velinda); Travis Fugate (Tonya); Anthony Lewis, Tyler Lewis, Shelby Fugate, Jamie Fugate: Great grandchildren: Kelsey Fugate, Jaelyne Bell, Charliegh Martin, Ezekiel Fugate, Olivia Lewis.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 11:00 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Terry Lansaw officiating.-Burial in the Banks Cemetery, Blanton Bridge Fork, Jackson, KY.- Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.- Due to COVID-19, cautionary measures are to be observed.

To plant a tree in memory of Edna Fugate as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

