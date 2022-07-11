Edna Faye Terry

Edna Faye Terry, age 65, of Jackson, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, at KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-She was born May 5, 1957, in Breathitt County and was the daughter of the late Shelby and Gracie Combs Gross.- She was preceded in death by her husband: Wallace Terry.- Stepdaughters: Lizzie Johnson, Mary Terry and Matria Moore.- Step son: James Terry and great-grandchild: Tori Smith.- She is survived by a daughter: Samantha Terry of Jackson, KY.-Step daughter: Eunice (Oscar) Turner of Jackson, KY.- Son: Job Terry of Jackson, KY and a sister: Teresa McIntosh of Beattyville, KY.-Brother: Doug (Kelsie) Gross of Jackson, KY.- Grandchildren: Lloyd Kelly Keegan Terry, Robert Wayne Davis and Jeremiah James Johnson.- Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 11:00 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Archie Combs officiating.-Burial in the Gilbert Cemetery, Highland Road, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will be Monday from 5:00-9:00 pm.- Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

