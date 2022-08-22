Edna Mae Miller Hudson, 61, Clayhole passed away Friday, August 19, at the Hazard ARH. She was a member of the New Bethlehem Old Regular Baptist Church at Riley Branch. She was the widow of the late James Troy Hudson. She was also preceded in death by father, Artis Miller and sister: Glenna Fugate. She is survived by daughter: Gail Hudson (Michael Baker); mother: Lalie Miller; sisters: Phyllis Stacy and Stephanie Brewer (Randall). Funeral Monday, August 22, 2:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Clay Gross officiating. Burial in Miller Family Cemetery at Hardshell Caney. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
