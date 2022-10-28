Edna Mae Moore

Edna Mae Moore, age 81, of Altro, KY passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-She was born November 23, 1940, at Bowlings Creek in Altro, KY, and was the daughter of the late Golie and Mary Ellen Pruitt Combs.-She was also preceded in death by her husband: Donald “Bud” Moore. – Sisters: Myrtle Fugate and Minnie Belle Bennett; Brothers: WillieCombs, Levi Bud Combs, Luther Ray Combs, James Combs, Gary Combs, and Danny Combs. She is survived by daughters: Kathy Sue Moore (Jack) Strong of Jackson, KY; Ella Mae Moore of Altro, KY.-Sons: Sanford David Moore and Paul Jason Moore of Altro, KY.-Brothers: Jacie (Carol of Gatesville, TX; Floyd Jean Combs of Altro Kenneth Gene Combs of Beattyville and Home Combs of Booneville Sisters: Rose Cole of Altro, KY; Ollie Williams of Hamilton OH and Flossie Stamper of Booneville, KY.- Grandchildren: Jackie Danielle Strong, Caitlynn Alexis Strong, Jason Dakota Deaton and Roscoe Landon Dale Noble.-Great grandchildren: Shailyn Desirah Rachel Strong, Navaeh Conrad, Tayana Strong, and Donald Conrad, Jr.- Special niece and nephews: Teresa Ann Neace; Larry Wayne Combs and Terry Lee Combs.-She is also survived by a host of other nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 1:00 pm.-Burial in the Moore Family Cemetery at Whick, KY.-Visitation will begin on Saturday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Recommended for you