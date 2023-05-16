Edward Chaney Jr., 86, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023 at the Wells Hospice Center in Hazard. He was a member of the Wolverine Methodist Church. He was also a Kentucky Colonel. He enjoyed doing outside work, gardening and traveling. He retired from the Kentucky State Department after 38 years of service. He was the son of the late Edward and Myrtle Lovely Chaney. He was also preceded in death by brothers, John Chaney, Blane Chaney, Raymond Chaney; sisters, Edith Hays, Cleta Mae Smith. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Hallabee Crase Chaney; son, Chris Chaney; nephews, Tommy Chaney, Phil Hays, Bill Hays, Soctt Minix; nieces, Edith Tyndale, Susan Chaney. Visitation will be Saturday, May 13, 6:00 PM and funeral Sunday, May 14, 1:00 PM at the funeral home with John Bunn and John Tincher officiating. Burial will be in the Chaney Little Cemetery at Wolverine. Serving as pallbearers will be friends and family. In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to the Wolverine Methodist Church or the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Millers start furniture distribution business
- 2023 Breathitt High Next Gen graduates
- National Day of Prayer observed
- William Kenneth Allen
- Elva Elizabeth “Libby” Conrad
- Coach Cal’s camp coming to Jackson
- WWE and AEW coming nearby
- A look at the history of Mother’s Day
- Hunger Alliance finds new location
- Earl Campbell
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.