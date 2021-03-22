Edward Dean Clay, 76, of Lost Creek, KY passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Lee County Nursing Home in Beattyville, KY.-He was born July 28, 1944, in Breathitt County and was the son of the late Sam Combs and Clara Haddix. -He was also preceded in death by a long-time companion: Lillie Mae Brewer.- Survived by a daughter: Deana Clay Martin of Owosso, MI.-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with David Haddix officiating.-Burial in Jackson Cemetry.-Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
