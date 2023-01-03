Edward Hollan, III, 70, of Tippecanoe, passed away at 12:30 pm, Saturday, December 31, 2022 in Memorial Hospital of Portage, IN. Ed was born on October 13, 1952 in Jackson, KY, the son of the late Edward and Elvira (Large) Hollan, Jr. On December 24, 1987, he married Helen Whitaker. She passed away on June 8, 2008.
He is survived by daughter, Melissa (Chris) Berry of Cocoa, FL; step son, Scott Calhoun of Bremen; significant other, Cheryl Elliot Thompson; step mother, Sue Hollan; 13 grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He is also survived by four sisters, Bonnie Combs of Jackson, KY, Barbara Fugate of Shelbyville, KY, Christine Turner of Wattsburg, PA and Dolly Hollan of Winchester, KY; and five brothers, Charles (Connie) Hollan of Jackson, KY, John (Vickie) Hollan of Jackson, KY, Bryce Hollan of Winchester, KY, Ernest (Jackie) Hollan of Wooten, KY and Scott (Amy) Hollan of Jackson, KY. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter, Tina Hollan, step son, Steven Cook and brothers, Robert and Douglas.
Edward worked at Dalton for 45 years before retiring. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, hiking and sitting on his porch, but most of all he enjoyed being called “Papa Jake” by his grandkids.
Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 am, Friday, January 6, 2023 in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am and burial in Bremen Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.