Effie Faye Collins

Effie Faye Collins, 72, Jackson passed away Friday, November 12, at the ARH in Hazard.  She was the daughter of the late Wilson and Elsie Raleigh Johnson. She was also preceded in death by brother, Baby Boy Johnson; two sisters, Martha Ann Johnson, Juanita Dehaven; granddaughter, Jessica Renee Turner. She is survived by one son, John Collins; brother,  Johnny (Edith) Johnson; sisters, Mary (Kenneth) Watts, Brenda Johnson, Wanda (Phillip) White; grandchildren, Whitney Ritchie, Kelsea Collins; great grandchildren, Kayleigh Turner, Jonathon Turner, Joshua Ritchie, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation, Sunday, November 14, 6:00 - 9:00 PM.  Funeral Monday, November 15, 12:00 PM with Chris Turner officiating.  Burial in the Johnson Family Cemetery in Altro.

To send flowers to the family of Effie Collins, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you