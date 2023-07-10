Elaina Shaina Deerose Johnson, age 18 months, of Vancleve, KY departed this earthly life on Friday, July 7, 2023 at the UK Hospital in Lexington, KY. She is survived by her parents: Brendan Johnson and Alexandra Wagers Johnson of Vancleve, KY. – Two brothers: Issac Johnson and Xander Johnson. Her paternal grandparents who are known as her “Mamaw and Papaw”: Edith and Randy Herald of Jackson, KY. – Her maternal grandparents who are known as her “Nanna and Pap”: Denyse Wagers (Brad) of Jackson, KY . She is also survived by a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. -Maternal grandfather: Shannon Wagers (Angela) of Winchester, KY. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Cecil Howard officiating. Burial in the Johnson Family Cemetery, Johnson Fork Road, Vancleve, KY. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
