Election Day 2022 was highlighted by Breathitt County voters showing their support for some incumbents and voting for change in other local offices.
The county voted in four new Magistrates with Brenda Terry winning in District #1 with 656 votes; Billy Ryan Chaney captured District #2 topping a crowded field with 361 votes; Drewey Lovins was victorious in District #3 with 519 votes; and John Marshallwas the victor in District #4 with 328 votes.
Incumbent Becky Watts Curtis was re-elected as County Clerk, winning a contested race against Crystal Deaton, 2,107 votes to 1,896 votes. Jeff Noble will be serving a second term as County Judge Executive winning with 1,646 votes, Estill McIntosh finished in second place with 1,100 votes, and Ellis Tincher was third with 931 votes. Harvey Jason Richardson won on the Republican ticket for County Judge Executive and will face Noble in November.
Joel Gross (Jailer) and Hargis Epperson (Coroner) won back their offices in landslide fashion.
John Hollan was re-elected as Sheriff with 2,126 votes; and Ervine Allen, Jr. was successful in his re-election bid, winning a close race against Matthew Hudson 2,155 votes to 1,861 votes.
Incumbent Brendon Miller edged newcomer Christina Edmonds-Noble in a close County Attorney race, 2,120 votes to 1,993 votes.
Ken Thompson, Ronnie Begley, and Michael Prater won their respective races for Constable.
Reports from election officers from all 13 voting centers stated that the polls were busy throughout Election Day, with long lines forming periodically.
As of 7 pm on Tuesday evening, Breathitt County had eight election complaints presented to the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office.
