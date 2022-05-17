The voting centers for the 2022 May Primary are as follows: Breathitt County Courthouse (Early Voting Site); Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary School; Jackson City School; Highland-Turner Elementary School; Sebastian Elementary School; State Highway Garage; Vancleve Fire Department; Breathitt High School; Quicksand Community Center; and Shaylen Garage.
The Breathitt County Courthouse will be open for early voting on Thursday, May 12, 2022 (6 am-2 pm); Friday, May 13, 2022 (11 am-7 pm); Saturday, May 14, 2022 (8 am-4pm). The remaining voting centers will be open on Election Day, May 17, 2022, from 6 am until 6 pm. Voters can cast their vote at any one of the voting centers regardless of where they are registered and must be in line at or before 5:59 pm.
The 13 voting machines were distributed as follows: Breathitt County Courthouse (1); Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary School (2); Jackson City School (1); Highland-Turner Elementary School (2); Sebastian Elementary School (2); State Highway Garage (1); Vancleve Fire Department (1); Breathitt High School (1); Quicksand Community Center (1); and Shaylen Garage (1).
In the last two elections, Breathitt County has averaged an approximate voter turnout of 5600.
