The Breathitt County Election Board met on Monday, March 28, 2022, to give an update on the 2022 May Primary voting centers and voting hours, as well as approve the election officers for the 2022 May Primary.
Breathitt County Clerk Becky Curtis revealed that she does not pick or vote on election officers. The democratic and republican chairs chose, presented, and voted on the lists, her only role is to accept the lists.
The voting centers for the 2022 May Primary are as follows: Breathitt County Courthouse (Early Voting Site); Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary School; Jackson City School; Highland-Turner Elementary School; Sebastian Elementary School; State Highway Garage; Vancleve Fire Department; Breathitt High School; Quicksand Community Center; and Shaylen Garage.
The Breathitt County Courthouse will be open for early voting on Thursday, May 12, 2022 (6 am-2 pm); Friday, May 13, 2022 (11 am-7 pm); Saturday, May 14, 2022 (8 am-4pm). The remaining voting centers will be open on Election Day, May 17, 2022, from 6 am until 6 pm. Voters can cast their vote at any one of the voting centers regardless of where they are registered and must be in line at or before 5:59 pm.
The 13 voting machines were distributed as follows: Breathitt County Courthouse (1); Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary School (2); Jackson City School (1); Highland-Turner Elementary School (2); Sebastian Elementary School (2); State Highway Garage (1); Vancleve Fire Department (1); Breathitt High School (1); Quicksand Community Center (1); and Shaylen Garage (1).
During the update presented by Curtis, some of the citizens in the audience, voiced their displeasure with the number of precincts as fewer voting centers could result in constituents driving longer distances and lengthier waiting lines. Curtis explained that the county currently only had 13 voting machines to serve the 2022 primary. She would add that she wished the county had more machines so that more precincts could be opened, because it would be better for her office and the citizens of Breathitt County.
Curtis would relay to the audience that in September 2020 the Breathitt County Fiscal Court voted down an 80/20 proposal from the state for the purchasing of new voting equipment, meaning that the state would cover 80 percent of the funding, with the county being responsible for the remaining 20 percent with 20 years at no interest to pay back its share of the expense. Magistrates Donnie Bush, Ellis Tincher, and Ray Moore voted no on the proposal with the late Roy Darrell Herald voting yes.
Curtis stated that while she sympathized with the voters the current voting centers were “set in stone”. Also, at this time, John Lester Smith (Sheriff Appointee), made the motion that if for any reason just one more machine became available that it would be used at Oakdale, the motion was seconded by Yawnie Burton (Republican Chairwoman) resulting in the motion being approved.
According to the clerk’s office’s numbers in 2018 with all the precincts open, approximately 5500 voters turned out, but in 2020 using the voting centers, approximately 5700 voters turned out for the general election.
Curtis showed her surprise with the negativity, declaring that throughout the 2020 general election, not one person complained, but now with the upcoming election less than two months away, complaints are being voiced. She added that she had no choice to set the voting centers as they are because she simply had to follow the law. There cannot be any changes made, and that the magistrates were well informed if they had any issues.
The county clerk remarked that the Breathitt County Election Board members voted on and approved the map that outlined voting centers that was submitted to the State Board of Elections for final approval. It was the same map that was used in the 2020 general election. The state approved of the voting centers with a request that one additional center be opened which resulted in the addition of Shaylen Garage.
Magistrate Bush responded on social media to address the fiscal court’s reasoning at the time. Bush stated the fiscal court did not approve the proposal by the Breathitt County Clerk in 2020, because at that time the county had 51 voting machines, that according to the State Board of Elections were still in compliance for the 2020 general election. He would add that apparently the county clerk took it upon herself to make a deal, trading the 51 county owned voting machines in exchange for the current 13 newer voting machines the county currently possesses, and this was done without the fiscal court’s approval. Bush would refer to KRS 117.135 which summarized states that the county voting machines are placed in the custody of the county clerk to be protected, preserved, and maintained as well as KRS 117.135 which summarized states that the fiscal court may select any type of voting machine that is in compliance and may seek professional advisement in the selection process.
Instead, the fiscal court was working on securing COVID relief funding to upgrade machines in all 21 precincts in order to save money after being assured that the older voting machines were still compliant for the 2020 general election. Bush did say that with COVID relief exhausted, he was still hopeful that the county could work together to assure enough voting machines to accommodate all 21 precincts in the future, adding that with the ongoing advancement of technology, leasing the equipment might be a viable option.
Curtis and the County Clerk’s Office does not deny that the old voting machines were serviceable in 2020, but explains that while the old machines at that time may have been in compliance for the 2020 election, right after that election, they would become obsolete and uncertified for all future elections ensuring non approval from the State Board of Elections, which according to the clerk’s office has been confirmed once more by the State Board of Elections on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 and that served as her reasoning for presenting the proposal (80/20) to the fiscal court in September of 2020. She felt that the fiscal court needed to act as the funding would not always be obtainable and feels justified now in doing so as the funding is now no longer available.
Curtis conveyed she had to act to procure the new voting equipment, otherwise, the county would have no functionable voting equipment and would be responsible for 100 percent of the cost. Curtis worked closely and persistently with the State Board of Elections to acquire the most effective and advanced voting equipment available and was able to save the taxpayers over $170,000. The voting equipment provider ES&S confirmed the need for the upgrade stating, “The legacy voting machines were not capable of producing a paper trail which is a requirement that was set forth by the Kentucky State Board of Elections.” Curtis would further detail that the old voting equipment was not county property, it had been purchased with federal funding.
In a summary of a September 2020 interview conducted by the Times Voice, the former Executive Director of the Kentucky State Board of Elections (Jared Dearing) stated it was the county’s responsibility to purchase election equipment, and according to the records he had viewed, Breathitt County’s last purchase of voting equipment was with federal funding, and it appeared that the county had not been responsible for buying any voting equipment in decades. The director would add that Curtis had worked diligently to secure the funding for an effective election and that the few counties provided with this opportunity had jumped at the 80/20 proposed deal.
Curtis also wanted the citizens to know that work has begun on the courthouse elevator, and she has been assured it would be operational before the election.
