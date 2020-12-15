Electoral College certifies 306 votes for Biden/Harris and 232 for Trump/Pence; Kentucky voted all 8 of its allotment for Trump/Pence
As the very famous group, The Ink Spots, sung many years ago, It’s all over but the crying. Yesterday, the Electoral College convened in all 50-states plus the District of Columbia and officially cast its votes for president and vice-president.
The last state to report yesterday was Hawaii. After those votes were officially cast, the outcome became official. Biden/Harris earned 306-votes in the Electoral College to Trump/Pence’s 232.
There were no “faithless electors.” A "faithless elector" is one who votes differently from his or her state's popular vote tabulation. Biden/Harris only needed 270-votes to gain election.
To overturn this outcome, one has to overturn our very system of government. Democracy has spoken, there is nothing left to do but have Congress “count” the vote and report the winner on January 6.
The president of the Senate reports the count and announces the winner. In 2016 the winner was announced by Joe Biden. This year it will be announced by Mike Pence.
There are objections which may be raised and the chambers would then adjourn and consider these objections provided the objection is raised by both chambers of Congress. However, in the entire breadth of history in this nation, the Electoral College’s accounting of the vote has never been discarded.
Even if it were, the remedy would be to have the House of Representatives select the new president/vice-president. That chamber is currently held by the Democrats.
Joe Biden will be inaugurated January 20, 2021. Anyone who doesn’t wish to acknowledge that eventuality is, of course, welcome to secede from the United States and start one’s own country and choose one's own titular head.
Word to the wise, that has before been tried. The country’s response was quite pugilistic and vitriolic and didn't work out very well for the secessionists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.