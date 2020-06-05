Eligah Gross

Elijah Gross, age 58 of Jackson, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, June 03, 2020 t his residence.
Elijah was born on January 04, 1962 to Dora Southers Gross and the late Bess Gross. He was employed at Jackson Wholesale Co. for 39 1/2 years and a Pastor of Bethlehem Old Regular Baptist Church for 33 years and a member of Bethlehem Old Regular Baptist Church for 36 years.
He is survived by his wife: Teresa Turner Gross of Jackson, Kentucky; his mother: Dora Southers Gross of Jackson, Kentucky; one son: Elijah Anthony Gross (Khristie Roberts) of Jackson, Kentucky two daughters: Angela (Jarrod) Crase of Jackson, Kentucky and Beverly (Jason) Spicer of Jackson, Kentucky; three brothers: Arthur (Linda) Gross of Jackson, Kentucky, David (Barbara) Gross of Jackson, Kentucky, and Bess (Paula) Gross Jr. of Jackson, Kentucky; three sisters: Lois (Wayne) Jett of Campton, Kentucky, Carol (Auburn) Haddix of Jackson, Kentucky, and Willa (Andy) Lewis of Whiteville, North Carolina; eight grandchildren six great grandchildren; special friend: Willie Bush; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.
In addition to his father, Bess Gross, he was preceded in death by two nephews Brad Lockard and Steven Ray Turner.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 06, 2020 with Bess Gross Jr. officiating. Elijah will be laid to rest in the family cemetery at Stray Branch Road in Jackson, Kentucky with Karmit Back, Wesley Gross, Jarrod Crase, Jason Spicer, Shorty Combs, Jeff Hamilton, and David Alan Gross serving as Pallbearers. Friends may visit the funeral home at 6:00 PM on Friday, June 05, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.