Elige Couch, age 49, of Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021, at LaGrange, KY due to a sudden illness.-He was born November 18, 1971, at Hazard, KY, and was the son of the late Dicie Sizemore and Jeff Couch.-He was preceded in death by Aunt and Uncle: Mae and Ossie Haddix.-Survived by two sisters: Martha Morris and Lucy Turner..-One brother: Preston Dean Morris of Jackson, KY and a special nephew: Wayne Morris of Jackson, KY-He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.-A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, from 5:00-6:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Elige Couch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
