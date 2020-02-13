Elisha Short, (Dragon) age 79 of Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Lee County Nursing Home in Beattyville, KY.- He was born August 30, 1940, in Breathitt County, KY and was the son of the late Andy and Ethel (Combs) Short.-He was a retired truck driver and a member of the Full Gospel Church of God of Jackson.-He was preceded in death by one sister: Wilma Faye Shouse.-One brother: Wendell Short.-Two special nephews: Gary Shouse and Doug Watts.-One special cousin: Marvin Short.-Son in law: Melvin Hudson.-He is survived by his wife: Polly Short of Jackson, KY.-Five daughters: Wilma (Franklin) Quicksell of Vancleve, KY.-Anna Hudson of Hardshell, KY.-Theresa Short of Ned, KY.-Sherri (Wayne) Burton of Elijah, GA.-Tammy (Mike) Thorpe of Beattyville, KY.-One step-son: Rufus Glen Beard, JR of Somerset, KY.-Four sisters: Myrtle Lee Watts and Ada Shouse of Campton, KY.-Sarah Jane (Richard) Grzybek and Kathy (David) Millard of Chicago, IL.- Two brothers: Shafter (Colleen) Short of Louisville, KY.-George Edward Short of Lexington, KY.- Seven grandchildren: Eric Combs, Kelly Combs, Jody Sue Howard, Jacob Hudson, Alvin Burton, Travis Burton, Michael Logan Thorpe.-Fourteen great-grandchildren and two on the way.- He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other relatives and friends.- Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 1:30 pm with Doug Finley officiating.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will begin on Sunday at 1:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Grandsons and Wendell Short
Latest News
Most Popular
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.