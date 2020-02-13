Elisha Short (Dragon)

Elisha Short, (Dragon) age 79 of Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Lee County Nursing Home in Beattyville, KY.- He was born August 30, 1940, in Breathitt County, KY and was the son of the late Andy and Ethel (Combs) Short.-He was a retired truck driver and a member of the Full Gospel Church of God of Jackson.-He was preceded in death by one sister: Wilma Faye Shouse.-One brother: Wendell Short.-Two special nephews: Gary Shouse and Doug Watts.-One special cousin: Marvin Short.-Son in law: Melvin Hudson.-He is survived by his wife: Polly Short of Jackson, KY.-Five daughters: Wilma (Franklin) Quicksell of Vancleve, KY.-Anna Hudson of Hardshell, KY.-Theresa Short of Ned, KY.-Sherri (Wayne) Burton of Elijah, GA.-Tammy (Mike) Thorpe of Beattyville, KY.-One step-son: Rufus Glen Beard, JR of Somerset, KY.-Four sisters: Myrtle Lee Watts and Ada Shouse of Campton, KY.-Sarah Jane (Richard) Grzybek and Kathy (David) Millard of Chicago, IL.- Two brothers: Shafter (Colleen) Short of Louisville, KY.-George Edward Short of Lexington, KY.- Seven grandchildren: Eric Combs, Kelly Combs, Jody Sue Howard, Jacob Hudson, Alvin Burton, Travis Burton, Michael Logan Thorpe.-Fourteen great-grandchildren and two on the way.- He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other relatives and friends.- Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 1:30 pm with Doug Finley officiating.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will begin on Sunday at 1:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Grandsons and Wendell Short

