Elizabeth Annette Russell, age 53, of Georgetown, KY and formerly of Jackson passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at the Frankfort Medical Center in Frankfort, KY. She was born March 16, 1970 in Ohio and was the daughter of the late Charles and Goldie Davidson Russell. She was also preceded in death by her good friend: Kenny Carpenter. She is survived by one daughter: Cassie Fairchild of Georgetown, KY. One brother: Chuck Russell of Lexington, KY. One grandson: Carson Howard. One nephew: Kayden Russell. She is also survived by a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 24, 2023 at 11:00 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Estill Barnett officiating. Burial in the Haddix Cemetery, INC at Haddix, KY. Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Armadillo found in Breathitt County
- Elizabeth Annette Russell
- JCS teachers and administrators attend the Ron Clark Academy
- Fort Ancient Village to be introduced at Kragon
- Raymond Neace
- Johnny Dale Turner
- Ray Banks
- Sarah Fauvetta Carter ( Etta ) Napier
- Donna Carolyn Sallee Collins
- Riverside purchases Marie Roberts-Caney campus
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.