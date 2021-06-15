Elizabeth "Beth" Richardson

Elizabeth “Beth” Richardson, 27, of Science Hill, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021. She was a registered nurse at the Pulaski County Health Department and attended the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Monticello.

Beth was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Lily Grace.

She is survived by her husband, Tyler Richardson; parents: Gordon and Sandra McFarland, Monticello; one brother, Trevor (Chelsie) McFarland, Monticello; niece, Opal McFarland, Monticello; parents-in-law, Mack and Elesha Richardson, Jackson; sister-in-law, Stephanie (Brandon) Amburgey, Jackson, and a host of other family and friends.

Beth was interred at the Elk Spring Cemetery, beside her daughter, in Monticello. The Hicks-Vaughn Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

