Elizabeth Hounshell, age 98, of Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Wolfe County Nursing Home in Campton, KY-She was born November 25, 1921, at Ravenna, KY and was the daughter of the late Willie and Rebecca Crouse Cox.-She was also preceded in death by her husband: Earl Hounshell.-Two daughters: Norma Litteral and Betty Rae Oaks. One grandson: David Litteral and all of her brothers and sisters: She retired from the Methodist Mountain Mission in Jackson after 22 years of employment.-She is survived by one daughter: Wilma Faye (Robert) Hall of Jackson, KY. -Nine grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces and lots of friends.-Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Roy Moore officiating.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 and CDC guidelines to be observed.

