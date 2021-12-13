Elizabeth Jean Strong, age 68, of Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, at her residence in Jackson, KY.-She was born October 13, 1953, in Breathitt County, KY, and was the daughter of the late Millard and Mentie Dora Salyers Turner.- Preceded also in death by sisters: Oma Tharp, Shirley Ann Tucker, and Brenda Osborne.-Her brothers: Herman Turner, Jeff Turner, Alfred Turner, L.C. Turner, and David Turner.- She is survived by her husband: Larry Strong of Jackson, KY.- Her sons: Snapper Strong and Larry Wayne Strong of Jackson, KY.- Sisters: Margaret Helen Turner and Dana (Daniel Ray) Moore of Jackson, KY.- Brothers: Ossie (Barbara) Turner and Reggie (Wanda) Turner of Jackson, KY.-One grandchild: Nathan Kyle (Lisa) Strong and awaiting arrival of Jiraiya Snapper Strong.- Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Robbie Gross officiating.-Burial in Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements: Pallbearers: Bud Turner, Rick Turner, Troy Strong, and Nathan. Due to COVID-cautionary measures are to be observed.
