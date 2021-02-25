Elizabeth Lindon

LINDON, Elizabeth Ann (nee: Honn), 87, of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021, at her residence. Born on July 28, 1933 to Cecil and Pearl (nee: Back) Honn in Jackson, KY, Elizabeth enjoyed camping, boating and gardening. In her spare time, she could be found shopping and researching her family genealogy.
The vast majority of Elizabeth’s career was spent as a teacher for the Lebanon City Schools. She taught from 1965 – 1994 as a 6th grade Language Arts teacher before her retirement in 1994, and was later inducted into the Lebanon City School’s Hall of Fame in 1998, an honor for which she was most grateful.
Preceded in death by her parents, she is survived by her son, Chip (Debbie) Lindon of Lebanon, her sister, Sara Honn, and her grandchildren, Robert Carter and Family and Terri Shafer and Family, both of Urbana, OH.
Visitation, Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM with a funeral service immediately following at 11:00 AM, all at the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. Interment took place on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 in Lazarus-Back Cemetery, in Jackson, KY. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hoskinsfh.com.
