The Breathitt County Fiscal Court recently announced it was now accepting bids for the construction of the Elk View Welcome Center until 10:30 a.m. on March 23rd, at which time the bids will be publicly opened and read.
The welcome/visitor center building is to be 2,823 square feet and is part of Phase III of the Elk View Project.
The county recently was awarded nearly $1.4 million in funding to be used to build the welcome/visitor center that is to include such amenities as Kentucky Proud products, snacks, public restrooms, arts, and crafts.
The funding also is to be used to redevelop a former mine land site into campgrounds. The campgrounds will offer primitive camping; RV sites; 11 furnished cabins; a bath house; small playground; office facilities; a store; laundry machines; and staff apartments.
The welcome/visitor center and campgrounds will be built as part of the Elk View project at South Fork in Breathitt County and serve as a hub and trailhead for the South Fork corridor of the Mountain Trail Authority.
