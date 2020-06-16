Ella Mae Mills, age 92, of Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Nim Henson Nursing Home in Jackson, KY. She was born April 25, 1928, in Loveland, OH, and was the daughter of the late George and Anna Mildred Long. She was preceded in death by husband: Melvin Mills. -One son: Robert Plummer. One daughter: Barbara Mills-Stroup. Great-grandson: Kaleb Alan Turner.-She is survived by one daughter: Nancy (Alan) Turner of Jackson, KY.-One son: Melvin Mills, Jr of FL. -One sister: Laura Jane Reif of TX.-Grandchildren: Richard (Regina) Turner of Hazard, KY. Chastity (Claude) McIntosh of Jackson, KY. Great-grandchildren; Brenden(Lindsay) Turner of OH-Hunter Tolliver of Jackson, KY. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Jackson Cemetery with Estill Barnett and Alan Turner officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home until 12:30 p.m.-Deaton Funeral Home In charge of arrangements.
