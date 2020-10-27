Ellen Combs, 67, Jackson passed away Tuesday, October 20, at the Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson. She was the daughter of the late Jesse and Tennie Patton Combs. She was also preceded in death by siblings; Milton, French, Malcom, David, Emmanuel, Ruby, Jewel, Sherily, Alonzo, Virginia. She is survived by brothers, Frank Combs, Hobert Combs, Codell Combs, Raymond Combs; sisters, Isabell Noble, Jessie Griffith, Ruth Clark, Katie Combs, Martha Lou Combs, Dora Marie Harvey. Graveside services Saturday, October 24, 1:00 PM at the Combs Cemetery at Lost Creek with burial to follow. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
