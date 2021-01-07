Elmer Hensley

Elmer Hensley, age 75, of Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at the UK Hospital in Lexington, KY.-He was born August 14, 1945, at Haddix, KY, and was the son of the late Snowden and Nellie Chandler Hensley.-He was a member of Pilgrim’s Rest Old Regular Baptist Church at Watts, KY where he was assistant pastor.-He was also preceded in death by sisters: Nora Hensley, Sylvania Hensley, Beatrice Hensley, Emma Hensley, Lillie Reynolds, and Nellie Marie Neace. Two brothers: Reed Hensley and Charles Hensley.-Survivors include his wife of over 38 years; Wilma Bowling Hensley of Jackson, KY.-One son: Joshua Reed Hensley of Jackson, KY.-One brother: Snowden (Mary) Hensley, JR of Auburn, IN.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Homer Bowling and Rev. Kenneth Noble officiating.-Burial in the Hensley and Combs Cemetery, Howards Creek Road, Haddix, KY.-Visitation will begin on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Jason Bowling, Jesse Bowling, and other nephews.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.

