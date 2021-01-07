Elmer Hensley, age 75, of Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at the UK Hospital in Lexington, KY.-He was born August 14, 1945, at Haddix, KY, and was the son of the late Snowden and Nellie Chandler Hensley.-He was a member of Pilgrim’s Rest Old Regular Baptist Church at Watts, KY where he was assistant pastor.-He was also preceded in death by sisters: Nora Hensley, Sylvania Hensley, Beatrice Hensley, Emma Hensley, Lillie Reynolds, and Nellie Marie Neace. Two brothers: Reed Hensley and Charles Hensley.-Survivors include his wife of over 38 years; Wilma Bowling Hensley of Jackson, KY.-One son: Joshua Reed Hensley of Jackson, KY.-One brother: Snowden (Mary) Hensley, JR of Auburn, IN.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Homer Bowling and Rev. Kenneth Noble officiating.-Burial in the Hensley and Combs Cemetery, Howards Creek Road, Haddix, KY.-Visitation will begin on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Jason Bowling, Jesse Bowling, and other nephews.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update January 4, 2021
- Frankfort Regional Driver Licensing Office Temporarily Closed Due to COVID-19
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update January 3, 2021
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update December 21, 2020
- Gov. Beshear Honors More than 2,000 Kentuckians Lost to COVID
- Guidelines for New CDC Covid-19 Quarantine
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for November 11, 2020
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for November 10, 2020
- The verdict has returned…
- The verdict has returned…
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Variety Pizza's Class 2A, 7th-District Offensive Player of the Year
- Variety Pizza's 2020 Class 2A, All-District Football Team...
- The Long Version...of being haunted by one’s past
- The Long Version of (yesterday's spectacle in Washington)...
- Variety Pizza’s All 7th-District Football Team (2020)
- Morning collision (New Year's Eve, 2020)
- Shot heard 'round the [county]
- Variety Pizza's 2020 7th-District Coach of the Year
- Georgia Runoffs, Democrats appear to tie up Senate, 50-50
- Bang! Bang!
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.