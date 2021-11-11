Elsie Mae Noble, age 82, of Hardshell, KY passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, November 8, 2021.-She was born October 1, 1939, at Haddix, KY, and was the daughter of the late Lewis and Elsia Hudson Gross.-She is survived by her husband: Solomon (Buddy) Noble of Hardshell, KY.- Daughter: Peggy Delacy of Chicago, IL.-Her sons: Randall Noble of Hardshell, KY and Allen Noble of Chicago, IL.-Three grandchildren.-She is also survived by a host of brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.- A memoral service will be held at a later date.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Elsie Noble as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you