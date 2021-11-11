Elsie Mae Noble, age 82, of Hardshell, KY passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, November 8, 2021.-She was born October 1, 1939, at Haddix, KY, and was the daughter of the late Lewis and Elsia Hudson Gross.-She is survived by her husband: Solomon (Buddy) Noble of Hardshell, KY.- Daughter: Peggy Delacy of Chicago, IL.-Her sons: Randall Noble of Hardshell, KY and Allen Noble of Chicago, IL.-Three grandchildren.-She is also survived by a host of brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.- A memoral service will be held at a later date.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.