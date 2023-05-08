Elva Elizabeth “Libby” Conrad, age 61 of Canoe, KY passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the Norton Hospital in Louisville, KY. She was born April 20, 1962 in Hazard, KY and was the daughter of the late Amerida and Alice Abner Adams. She was preceded also in death by her two husbands: James Richardson and Jack Conrad. Her son: Kyle Matthew Richardson. Stepdaughter: Brittany Richardson. Brothers: Larry Adams, Hubert Adams, Calloway Adams. Her sisters: Elaine Barrett, Marie Johnson, Wilma Lee Adams. She is survived by her son: Timothy (Kala) Richardson of Canoe, KY; Stepsons: Jamie (Amy) Richardson of London, KY and Corey (Danielle) Richardson of Saul, KY. Her brother: Jesse (Judy) Adams of Owsley County. Special sister in law: Robin Adams. Eight step-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at the Morris Fork Presbyterian Church at Morris Fork, KY with Leslie Abner officiating. Burial in the Abner and Adams Cemetery, Otter Creek, Buckhorn, KY. Visitation will be Wednesday at 6:00 pm at the Morris Fork Church. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
