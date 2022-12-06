Mr. Elvis "Lee" White, age 39, of Madison, Indiana, entered this life on August 22, 1983 in Hazard, Kentucky. He was the loving son of Elvis Juan White, whom preceded him in death and Nancy Jane (Johnson) Rose. He was raised in Florence, Indiana and attended the Switzerland County Elementary School in East Enterprise, Indiana. Lee attended the Switzerland County High School in Vevay, Indiana. Lee was formerly employed as a host for Bob Evans in Madison, Indiana for one year and for Arby's as a cook and cashier for six months. Lee was currently employed on the production line for Arvin Sango in Madison, Indiana. Lee enjoyed fishing and listening to Kid Rock music, as well as, watching UK basketball and the Cincinnati Bengals football. Above all, Lee loved his daughter and spending quality time with her. Lee passed away at 1:00 a.m., Monday, November 28, 2022, at his residence in Madison, Indiana.
Lee will be lovingly remembered by his mother and step-father, Nancy Jane (Johnson) Rose and Roy Rose of Madison, IN; his daughter, MaKenna Michelle Elaine White of Georgetown, KY; his companion, Monique Holley of Georgetown, KY; his step-children, Jayden Peak and Aundrea Peak of Lexington, KY; his step-brothers, John Rose and his wife, Lindy of Madison, IN and Chris Sharp of Madison, IN; his aunts and uncles, Helen and Junior Gabbard of Altro, KY, Mitch Johnson of Sebastian, KY, Larry Johnson of Breathitt County, KY, Carolyn Burns of Worthville, KY, Jalia and John Nelson of Crestview, FL, Lake Rayls of Vevay, IN, Fred and Tammy Johnson of Madison, IN, Phillip and Shelly Johnson of Vevay, IN, Mark Johnson and Javier Quijano of Vevay, IN, Kip Skaggs of Vevay, IN, Mary and Lloyd Bowling of Altro, KY, Lorraine and Jack Henson of Wolf Coal, KY, Geraldine White of Jackson, KY and MaKenly "Bear" White of Wolf Coal, KY and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Elvis Juan White; his grandparents, Fred and Geneva (Cole) Johnson and Edie and Saul White, his aunts and uncles, Freda Joy Skaggs, Joyce Johnson, Paul Johnson, Kenneth "Butch" Burns, Charles Lewis "Chuck" Melton Jr. and Larry Gene Rayls; his cousin, Kip Arthur "Kippy" Skaggs, Jr. and Melissa Neve Johnson
Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m., Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the Haskell & Morrison Funeral Home, 208 Ferry Street, Vevay, Indiana 47043.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 5, 2022, by Pastor Pat Turner, at the Haskell & Morrison Funeral Home, 208 Ferry Street, Vevay, Indiana 47043.
Interment will follow in the Vevay Cemetery, Vevay, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Lee's Memorial Fund C/O Haskell & Morrison Funeral Home. Cards are available or online at www.haskellandmorrison.com
