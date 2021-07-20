Wolfe County, Kentucky: July 19, 2021
Plane lands on Mountain Parkway last night
Credits ‘engine issues’ as reason
Plane landed near Quillen Chappel Exit
Multiple agencies responded
According to a report appearing first on WYMT, Troopers with Post 8 of the Kentucky State Police reported a small plane made an emergency landing on the Mountain Parkway. The emergency credited with necessitating the landing was a report of “engine issues.”
The plane landed near the Quillen Chapel Exit. The road was not shut down by the KSP and crews removed the plane. Additional details weren’t provided but more may be reported on the situation as it continues to be investigated.
KSP was well assisted in dealing with the situation. Wolfe County Sheriff’s Department, Wolfe County Volunteer Fire, and Wolfe County Dispatch all lent a hand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.