Wolfe County, Kentucky: July 19, 2021

Plane lands on Mountain Parkway last night

Credits ‘engine issues’ as reason

Plane landed near Quillen Chappel Exit

Multiple agencies responded

According to a report appearing first on WYMT, Troopers with Post 8 of the Kentucky State Police reported a small plane made an emergency landing on the Mountain Parkway. The emergency credited with necessitating the landing was a report of “engine issues.”

The plane landed near the Quillen Chapel Exit. The road was not shut down by the KSP and crews removed the plane. Additional details weren’t provided but more may be reported on the situation as it continues to be investigated.

KSP was well assisted in dealing with the situation. Wolfe County Sheriff’s Department, Wolfe County Volunteer Fire, and Wolfe County Dispatch all lent a hand. 

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you