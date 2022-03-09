The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet today announced that the Breathitt County Fiscal Court will receive $200,000 in County Road Aid emergency funds to repair flood damage to two bridges on Bowling Road (CR 1216).
“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Breathitt County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.
The bridges are located 0.1 and 0.3 miles south of KY 3237.
The Breathitt County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.
No timeframe for the repairs has been given.
