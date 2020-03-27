Emergency Road Aid Funds Awarded to Breathitt County
For damage from embankment failures on Mount Carmel Road
JACKSON, Ky. – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet today announced the Breathitt County Fiscal Court will receive $99,880 in County Road Aid emergency funds for repair of embankment failures on Mount Carmel Road.
The repairs will make travel safer for school buses, emergency vehicles and other traffic on the route, which is designated as County Road 1338.
“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Breathitt County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “Improvements are ahead and we’re pleased to partner with local government to help them address critical infrastructure needs that make a difference in the lives of Kentuckians.”
Torrential rains in early February caused embankment failures in three spots near the road’s intersection with KY 541. The project is to involve repair and stabilization of the shoulder with installation of rail piling, backfill and cribbing. Breathitt County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.
