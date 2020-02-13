Emily Faith Ward, age 32 of Beattyville, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, February 04, 2020 at Kentucky River Medical Center.
Emily was born on May 16, 1987 to Jimmy Hensley and Shirri Smith. She was a homemaker and a member of Thompson Chapel in Beattyville, Kentucky.
She is survived by her husband: Preston Ward of Beattyville, Kentucky; her mother: Shirri Smith of Beattyville, Kentucky and her father: Jimmy Hensley of Beattyville, Kentucky; two sons: Noah Ward and Grayson Ward both of Beattyville, Kentucky; one daughter: Presley Ward of Beattyville, Kentucky; her grandmother: Joyce Rogers of Beattyville, Kentucky; aunt: Della Hensley of Beattyville, Kentucky; two brothers: Jimmy Wayne (Jaynah) Hensley and Brandon Hensley both of Beattyville, Kentucky; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 08, 2020 with Avis Thompson officiating. Emily will be laid to rest in the Hensley Cemetery at Athol, Kentucky with Christopher Wilson, Paul McIntosh Jr., Paul Dewayne Hensley, Lee Rhodes, Jeffrey and Herbert serving as Pallbearers. Friends may visit the funeral home at 6:00 PM on Friday, February 07, 2020.
