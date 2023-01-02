Emma Lee Watkins Combs, age 84, of Corbin, KY went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, December 31, 2022. She was born November 16, 1938 in Jackson, KY. She was a member of Frankfort Baptist Church. Emma was a humble, Godly woman who loved the Lord and her family, both blood-related and otherwise. Emma was preceded in death by her parents: Kay and Hazel Trent Watkins. Two brothers: Marion Watkins and Paul Watkins. Three sisters: Barbara Watkins, Mary Anne Pelfrey and Betty Fraley. One daughter: Tammy Combs Deaton. One son: Jeffrey Combs and one grandson: Brandon Jones. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jesse Combs, Jr of Corbin, KY: Three daughters: Susan (Kenneth) Gross of Morristown, TN; Vickie (David) Turner and Kathy (Joel) McEndree of Williamsburg, KY.: Son: Jesse Combs of Lawrenceburg, KY. Three sisters: Marie (Wade) Abrams of Richmond, IN; Linda (Alan) Wells and Karen Lockard of Lawrenceburg, KY. Four brothers: Donnie Watkins, Matt Watkins, Ricky Watkins and Johnny (Pam) Watkins all of Lawrenceburg, KY. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren as well as a host of nieces, nephews and many other friends who were honored to call her family. The family will receive friends from 11 am-1 pm on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Deaton Funeral Home in Jackson, KY. The funeral will begin at 1:00 pm with the graveside service and interment to follow at Lawson Cemetery in Mt. Carmel, KY. Reverend James Hodge and Reverend Jerome McCullah will officiate. Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
