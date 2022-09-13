Emma Lou Thomas, age 83, of Jackson, Kentucky passed away on Monday September 12, 2022 at her residence.
Emma Lou was born on August 14, 1939 to the late Woodrow and Helen Shouse Back.
Emma Lou is survived by Two Daughters; Billie(Harlis) Combs of Jackson, Kentucky, Sherri(Robert) Stewart of Jackson, Kentucky, Five Grandchildren; Charles Andrew(Ashley) Mitchell, Megan Jo Dema(Danny Ray) Huff, Amanda Rae(Jordan) Burch, Faith Amber Rae(Wayne) Noble, Hannah Lee(Dakota) Lomio, Seven Great Grandchildren; River, Emma, Deemie, Greyson, Zeke, Eli, Amelia, and Nieces, Nephews, and a Host of Friends and Relatives.
Emma Lou was a Christian, member of Christ Fellowship Church, Caring, Loving, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grand Mother and Friend. She loved spending time in the kitchen preparing delicious meals for her family. She was an avid quilter and competitive rook player. A great teacher and mentor. Her love was abundant. Emma Lou was raised by her grandparents; William and Deemie Shouse. Psalm 116:15 precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.
Emma Lou was preceded in death by her Parents; Woodrow and Helen Shouse Back, Husband of 59 years; Delmer Thomas,
Funeral Services for Emma Lou Thomas will be held at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky on Thursday September 15, 2022 at 12:00 P.M. with Carl McIntosh and John Bunn officiating. Emma Lou will be laid to rest in the Jackson Cemetery with Andy Mitchell, Harlis Combs, Jordan Burch, Danny Ray Huff, Dakota Lomio, And Wayne Noble serving as Pallbearers, Robert Stewart and Robert Daniel Schouse serving as Honorary Pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Wednesday September 14, 2022 from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at Watts Funeral Home in Jackson, Kentucky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.