Emma Mae Smith, age 63, of Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at her residence in Jackson, KY.
She was born July 10, 1956, in Campton, KY and was the daughter of the late Ova and Lena (Miller) Smith.
She is survived by two sons: Tim Haddix of Campton, KY and Don Smith of Jackson, KY; one sister: Linda Haddix of Jackson, KY; one brother: Ova (Jodie) Smith, JR of Georgetown, KY; two grandchildren: Jayden Haddix and Carson Haddix.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in the Jackson Cemetery. COVID-19 regulations will be observed.
Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
