Ernest "Corky" Haddix, 63, Lost Creek passed away Friday, November 20, at his residence. He was preceded in death by his brother, Norris "Buddy" Noble and his sisters, Linda Hay and Michelle Fugate. He is survived by his mother, Bessie Noble(Clay Fugate) of Lost Creek: one son, Brandon Sewell of Mississippi; two brothers, Jimmy(Heike) Haddix of Virginia, Clay Paxton(Monica) Fugate of River Caney; one sister, Cheryl Noble of Jackson; two special nieces, Billie(Roger) Mullins, Nicole Strong; host of other nephews and nieces, friends and family. Service Tuesday, November 24, 2:00 PM at Breathitt Funeral Home. Burial in the Haddix Cemetery at Haddix. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
