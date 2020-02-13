Ernest Haddix

Ernest Wesley Haddix, age 60, of Ft. Wayne, IN departed this world, Sunday, January 26, 2020, at his home surrounded by loved ones.-He was born April 6, 1959, in Chicago, IL and was the son of the late Alonzo Haddix.-He was preceded in death also by sister: Donna Lorraine Haddix Perry.-One brother: Charles Edward Haddix.-His grandparents: Ida and Elbert Jewell and Thomas and Hazel Haddix.-He is survived by mother: Pearl Jewell Haddix of Ft. Wayne, IN.-Wife: Mary Lavelle Allen-Sister: Deborah Haddix Allen of Brentwood, TN.- Two children: Stephanie Dillman and Rebecca Haddix.-Three grandchildren.-He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home with Steven Daniels officiating.-Burial in the T Point Cemetery, Clayhole, KY.-Visitation will begin on Saturday at 10:00 a.m.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
