Ernie Turner

Ernie C. Turner, age 60, of Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the UK Hospital in Lexington, KY.-He was born October 10, 1959, in Jackson, KY and was the son of the late Chester and Fannie Mae Johnson.-He was preceded in death by two brothers: Arch Turner and Jack Turner.-He was a foreman for Hinkle Construction Company.-He is survived by his wife: Cynthia Turner of Jackson, KY.-One daughter: Jackie (Brandon)Johnson of Harlan, KY.-One son: Tristan Edward Turner of Jackson, KY.-One sister: Rosie Herald of Houston, KY.-Three grandchildren: McKayla Jewell, Brandon Johnson, II, and Blake Johnson.-He is also survived by his “Special Work Family’ and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-A funeral service and eulogy will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 6:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel. -Visitation will begin on Wednesday at 4:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.
Breathitt County experiences 'Spike' in its active Covid-19 cases!
County's Covid-19 Containment Efforts Meet with Success
