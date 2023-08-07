Ervine Kash Martin, age 70, of Jackson, KY passed away at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY on Monday, August 7, 2023. He was a retired Walmart associate of Jackson and a member and deacon of the Lower Quicksand Untied Baptist Church. He was the son of the late Corbett and Eva King Martin. He was also preceded in death by two sisters: Bernice McDonald and Hazel Little. Two brothers: Carl “Toby” Martin and Everett Cecil Martin. He is survived by his wife Patricia “Pat” Napier Martin of Jackson, KY. One son: Anthony (Carol) Martin of Jackson, KY. One special granddaughter: Leandra Martin of Hazard, KY. One special grandson: Kevin Stamper of Hazard, KY. Six sisters: Josephine Miller of Jackson, KY; Cynthia Ritchie (Michael Reed) of Salyersville, KY; Alpha Bess Hays of Campton, KY; Lillian Florence Hanna of Tiffin, OH; Nettie Shepherd of Jackson, KY and Myrtle Thompson (Bill Wilder) of Jackson, KY. Two special brothers: Earl McDonald Lexington, KY and Melvin King Jr. of Clay City, KY. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Harry Hale and Rev. David McIntosh officiating. Special singers: Rev. Dennis and Lula Belle Creech. Burial in the Martin Family Cemetery at Trace Fork Road, Jackson, KY. Visitation will be Friday, August 11, 2023 beginning at 11:00 am until time of service. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
