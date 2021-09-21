Ethan Turner

Ethan Turner, 32, Turners Creek passed away Sunday, September 19, at the UKMC in Lexington. He was preceded in death by father-in-law, Millard David Turner; grandparents, Lucian & Shirley Marshall, Willie & Reba Turner. He was survived by wife, Crystal Turner; parents, Lonnie and Peggy Turner; stepsons, Andrew Turner, Tyler(Tosha) Nichols; mother-in-law, Mildred Turner; uncles, Kenny Marshall, Robert Turner, Oscar Turner, John L. Turner; aunts, Debbie Roberts, Donna Marshall, Vicky Dalton, Verlie Turner, Mable Turner, Connie Mink; special friends, Andrew Turner, Larry Wayne Strong, Lane Herald, Ossie Wayne Turner, Snapper Strong, Kyle Brainard, Tyler Nichols; special little cousins, Victoria Getchell, Sophia Smith. Visitation Wednesday, September 22, 6:00 - 9:00 PM. Funeral, Thursday, September 23, 1:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home with George Watts officiating. Burial in the Turner Family Cemetery at Turners Creek. Serving as pallbearers, Harley Weems, Dustin Turner, DJ Caudill, Ronald Bush, Willie Turner, Travis Murrell, Richard Herald. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Sep 22
Visitation
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
7:00PM-10:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Sep 23
Service
Thursday, September 23, 2021
2:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
