Etta Bell Whitely, age 68, of Coomer Fork Road, Jackson, KY passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-She was born February 4, 1953, in Owsley County, KY, and was the daughter of the late Jimmy and Laura Shouse Caudill.-She was a member of the Wilson Pentecostal Church in Beattyville, KY.-She was preceded also in death by brothers: Glen Caudill, Jerry Caudill, Floyd Lee Caudill, Berlin Caudill, Frank Caudill, and Freddy Caudill.-A granddaughter: Amanda Seigle.- She is survived by her husband: Chester Whitely of Jackson, KY.- Daughters: Mary Lou (Ed) Thorpe of Lee County and Connie (Jason) Johnson of Jackson, KY.- Sons: Chester Lee (Carol) Whitely of West Liberty, KY and Darrell (Regina) Whitely of Jackson, KY.- Sisters: Louverna Bryant of Jackson, KY.- Jalie (Tommy) Johnson; Mary Jane Brewer; Dorothy Thorpe all of Lee County.-A brother: William Caudill of IN.- Grandchildren: Jessica Thorpe, Natasha Thorpe, Trista Jaynes, Emily Jaynes, Shannon Kidd, Jacob Vanderpool.- Five Great grandchildren: (Special great-granddaughter: Skylar “Granny’s Baby”): Special brother in law: Homer (Hala) Whitely.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Walter Turner officiating.-Burial in the Whitely Cemetery, Coomer Fork Road, Athol, KY.-Visitation will begin on Friday from 5:00-9:00 pm with additional services at 7:00 pm-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
