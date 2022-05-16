Eugene Noble, age 86, of Lost Creek, Kentucky passed away on Thursday May 12,2022 at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, Kentucky.
Eugene was born April 18,1936 to the late Beecher and Lille Stacy Noble. He was a retired Falcon Coal Truck Owner.
Eugene was preceded in death by brothers; Estill Noble and Alonzo Noble
Two sisters; Dulce Hurt and Pauline Woolum.
He is survived by his wife; Dixie Lee Harvey Noble of Lost Creek, Kentucky, One son; Charles Kenneth Noble and wife Pamela Noble of Lost Creek, Kentucky, Grandchildren; Kendra Noble, Kenzie Noble and Charles Noble Jr. Great Grandchildren;
Wesley Noble, Aaron Goins, Parker Miller, Peyton Miller. Carter Noble, Colton Noble.
He is also survived by sisters; Blanche Whitaker and Burnette Whitley of Winchester, Ky
Wilma Gumber of Morehead, Ky.
Edith Landrum of Florida, Sue Neace of Lost Creek, Ky.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Watts Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
