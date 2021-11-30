Eula Smith Sizemore

Eula Mae Smith Sizemore, age 55, of Clayhole, KY passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at her residence.-She was born July 15, 1966, in South Williamson, KY, and was the daughter of the late Anthony and Alice Dotson Smith.- She was also preceded in death by a sister: Anita Marie Smith and brothers: Anthony B. Smith and Jackie Smith.-She is survived by her husband: Douglas Sizemore of Clayhole, KY.-Sons: Cager Jr. (Rachel) Collins of Jackson, OH; Irvin Collins of Jackson, KY; James Keith Collins (Becky Woods) of Clayhole, KY and John Wayne Collins of Oakhill, OH. Sisters: Sharon Blankenship of Canada, KY and Beulah (Phillip) Bennett of Booneville, KY.- Brothers: Larry (Brenda) Smith of Jackson, KY and Gary Smith of Buckhorn, KY.-13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.-A host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives also survive.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Burton Neace officiating.-Burial in Sizemore Cemetery at Clayhole, KY.-Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID-cautionary measures are to be observed.

