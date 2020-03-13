Eunice Fugate

Eunice Lind (Myers) Fugate, 64, of Salyersville, KY and formerly of Breathitt County passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at her residence in Salyersville, KY.-She was born November 1, 1955, in Peru, IN and was the daughter of the late Paul Bryant and Flora Mae (Harman) Myers.-She was preceded in death by her husband: Will Fugate, Jr.-One sister: Phoebe Myers Boldin and one brother: Jonathan Bryant Myers.- She is survived by two daughters: Suzanne Fugate (Jason) Watkins of Nicholasville, KY.-Martha Fugate of Lexington, KY.-One son: David Fugate (Rebecca Turner) of Salyersville, KY.-She is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 11:00 AM with David Fletcher officiating.-Burial in the Fugate Cemetery, Panbowl Road, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will begin on Tuesday at 5:00 PM.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

