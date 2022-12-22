Eunice Terry Turner, age 68, of Hwy 315, Sebastians Branch , KY passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-She was born October 2, 1954 at Jetts Creek, KY and was the daughter of the late Wallace and Drexia Pruitt Terry.- She was preceded also in death by her brother: James Terry. Her sisters: Mae Moore, Lizzie Johnson and Mary Terry.-Eunice was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She attended the Have Faith in God’s Tabernacle on Highland Road, Route 30 West, Jackson, KY. She is survived by her husband: Oscar Turner of Sebastians Branch, KY. Her daughter: Trish (Will) Miller of Jackson, KY; Brother: Job Terry of Jackson, KY and sister: Samantha Terry of Jackson, KY. One grandson: Travis Miller.- (Special cousin-sister): Lucy Spicer. (Special cousin): Lucy Stepp. (Special cousin-brother): Timmy Johnson. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 26, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel.-Burial in the Turner Cemetery at Sebastians Branch, KY. -Visitation will begin on Monday at 11:00 am until time of service. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Travis Miller, Willie Roy Turner, Dustin Turner, Johnny Lee Little, Steven Stepp, Will Miller.
